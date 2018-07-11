Watch: 'Lonely and isolated' – Kiwi pop star Theia on fighting back from self-harm

Theia got the world's attention with Roam, and now the Kiwi pop singer is back with a new hit single - and a revelation.

The artist, whose real name is Em-Haley Walker, revealed her struggle with self-harm, which began in primary school aged "about eight or nine", and how she's fighting back through her music.

Theia's new song, Bad Idea, is filled with heavy lyrics on her feelings about self-harm - but it's also pure pop.

