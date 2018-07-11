Watch: 'Lonely and isolated' – Kiwi pop star Theia on fighting back from self-harm

 

Theia got the world's attention with Roam, and now the Kiwi pop singer is back with a new hit single - and a revelation.

Theia opens the door on her struggles in life, and how she is now inspiring others.
Source: Seven Sharp

The artist, whose real name is Em-Haley Walker, revealed her struggle with self-harm, which began in primary school aged "about eight or nine", and how she's fighting back through her music.

Theia's new song, Bad Idea, is filled with heavy lyrics on her feelings about self-harm - but it's also pure pop.

To hear more about Theia's journey, click on the video above.

Where to get help:
Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.
Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.
Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)
Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)
Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)
Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
Healthline: 0800 611 116
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

