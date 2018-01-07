 

Watch a live stream of inspirational Jim Anderton's Christchurch funeral on 1 NEWS NOW today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will attend the funeral of former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton, a man she's described as a "towering figure".

Mr Anderton will be farewelled at a service in Christchurch from 2pm this afternoon, after passing away from ill health last week.

The public can watch a live stream of the service here on 1 NEWS NOW from 1.55pm today.

Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.
Ms Ardern is set to attend and this week praised Mr Anderton for devoting himself "to public service and to the ideals of the Labour movement".

"He was a towering figure in the Labour movement for several decades. He will be remembered as someone who stood up for his principles and for the people he represented," she said.

Mr Anderton died in Christchurch's Cashmere View Hospital on Saturday, aged 79.

The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.
Born in Auckland, he entered parliament as the Labour MP for the Christchurch electorate of Sydenham in 1984, before forming the New Labour party and then leading the Alliance.

He served as deputy prime minister under Helen Clark between 1999 and 2002 and was the member for Wigram from 1996 until his retirement in 2011.

Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration and current Wigram MP Megan Woods said what she admired most about Mr Anderton was "his courage and that he always did the right thing".

"Jim is going to be hugely missed in New Zealand politics, he will very much be missed locally and particularly in Christchurch," Dr Woods said.

"Fundamentally, Jim fought for people and I think every political decision he put through the lens of how it would impact the people he represented and impact the people in his electorate."

Along with the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will also be in attendance.

