Watch: 'Like I got out of prison' - Rotary club's transgender president opens up on changing her life

Seven Sharp

Monica Mulholland has never been happier, she's happily married and has just been made the first ever transgender president of the Queenstown Rotary Club.

Monica Mulholland is Queenstown Rotary's first transgender president.
It wasn't always such happy times for the Irish immigrant though, growing up in the ultra-conservative atmosphere of 1960's rural Ireland while being a boy who felt like a girl proving difficult.

"There are stories that my parents tell of me going to school and being bullied in the yard and not fighting back.

"I think they must've worried that I was gay or effeminate or something and they started sending me to boxing," Ms Mulholland told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

After coming to New Zealand she also had struggles, choosing to keep the fact she was transgender to herself and her husband, worried that the Rotary Club would shun them.

"The common person's view of rotary is a bunch of old geezers who hang around together in their seventies and have dinner, and that couldn't be further from the truth," she said.

Ms Mulholland said she came out to the Rotary Club at a BBQ, with the current president reading out a statement to the other members.

"There was shocked silence, then a round of applause from everybody," Ms Mulholland told Seven Sharp while fighting back tears.

"When I came out it was like I got out of prison, I got this huge burden taken off me because I don't have this secret anymore."

Now she is the president of the Queenstown Rotary Club, Ms Mulholland proves acceptance can come in the most unlikely of places.

Dunedin and Otago

