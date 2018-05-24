 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Like being a ref in a sports match' – Jacinda Ardern sticks up for Speaker after National lose confidence in him

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard after National yesterday announced they had lost confidence in his neutrality, saying his job is "just like being a ref in a sports match".

The Prime Minister was speaking to media in Auckland today when quizzed about the tense situation in the House.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Ardern was speaking to media in Auckland today when asked about the issue.

"Look, the Speaker obviously lays out his own case in the House and he did that yesterday.

"Every side at some point will find the Speaker to be in their favour or against it, just like being a ref in a sports match, but I have found successive Speakers to give a really good job in what is a difficult environment," Ms Ardern said in defence of Mr Mallard.

Her comments come as National Party deputy Paula Bennett has been ordered to leave the House this afternoon, just a day after she walked out after a disagreement with the Speaker.

Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.
Source: Parliament TV

It came just after National MP David Bennett was made to withdraw and apologise, for "reflecting on the chair on my ruling, again", Speaker Trevor Mallard said.

Mr Brownlee has expressed concerns with Mr Mallard's handling of question time, and claims an MP was heard to call Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a "stupid little girl".

A culprit has not been found, and it has emerged Mr Mallard was the person who said he heard the comment.
 

Related

Politics

00:59
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House

00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Most watched video: 'Nah, I'm leaving' – exasperated Paula Bennett ditches Parliament after spat with Speaker Mallard

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:37
1
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

00:59
2
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House


3

Candice Warner apologises to SBW over masks - 'Imagine how his wife would feel'

00:40
4
One hundred joyous Neapolitan pizza makers set a new Guinness World Record for a fried pizza, using 83 kilos of flour.

Mamma mia! - 100 Neapolitan pizza makers set world record with 7.15 metre fried pizza

5
This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

00:59
Gerry Brownlee was being admonished by Trevor Mallard when Ms Bennett interjected and was asked to leave.

Watch as National deputy Paula Bennett ordered out of Parliament by Speaker, a day after storming out of House

It comes a day Ms Bennett walked out of the Chamber over a disagreement with the Speaker over supplementary questions.

01:28
National’s Gerry Brownlee asked for a response to the party’s claims of Mr Mallard not being neutral.

Watch: Squabble between National's Gerry Brownlee and Speaker Trevor Mallard continues - 'You have leapt, again, to a conclusion'

Gerry Brownlee had expressed concerns about the way Mr Mallard was running question time.


This photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. (Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace via AP)

The official wedding photos: What Harry and Meghan were laughing about in THAT photo

Photographer explains pair's classic unscripted conversation that created this unforgettable image.

00:22
Ms Ardern was asked how the public would be informed of the arrival.

Video: The charming moment Jacinda Adern is caught off-guard with reporter’s question about baby’s arrival

"Actually I haven't even thought about how I'm going to inform my mother," the PM said.

01:09
A thick layer of snow covers Queenstown after a chilly week across NZ – and residents are largely pleased.

Watch: 'The snow is awesome' - Tourists and locals make the most of May dumping of white powder around Queenstown

However, the last few days' dump has created very slippery, dangerous roads around the tourist town.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 