Watch: 'Like being a ref in a sports match' – Jacinda Ardern sticks up for Speaker after National lose confidence in him

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard after National yesterday announced they had lost confidence in his neutrality, saying his job is "just like being a ref in a sports match".

Ms Ardern was speaking to media in Auckland today when asked about the issue.

"Look, the Speaker obviously lays out his own case in the House and he did that yesterday.

"Every side at some point will find the Speaker to be in their favour or against it, just like being a ref in a sports match, but I have found successive Speakers to give a really good job in what is a difficult environment," Ms Ardern said in defence of Mr Mallard.

Her comments come as National Party deputy Paula Bennett has been ordered to leave the House this afternoon, just a day after she walked out after a disagreement with the Speaker.

It came just after National MP David Bennett was made to withdraw and apologise, for "reflecting on the chair on my ruling, again", Speaker Trevor Mallard said.

Mr Brownlee has expressed concerns with Mr Mallard's handling of question time, and claims an MP was heard to call Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a "stupid little girl".