Watch: Lightning strikes Earth in amazing NASA timelapse footage

NASA has released a timelapse video taken aboard the International Space Station showing multiple lightning strikes taking place over Asia.

The footage was captured as the station passed over China, Korea and Japan.
The video was taken above China, Korea and Japan, where the yellow glow of heavily-populated areas can be seen as well as the white flashes of lightning.

The timelapse was taken by US astronaut Randolph Bresnik at an altitude of about 408km above earth.

It is estimated that lightning strikes the Earth's surface about 8 million times per day and the average strike contains about 15 million volts of electricity.

