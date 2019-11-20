Watch: Lightning strikes behind Emirates A380 at Christchurch Airport during day of wild weather

An impressive scene unfolded at Christchurch Airport this afternoon, with lighting striking in the distance behind a taxiing Emirates A380 airplane.

Footage of the wild weather near the airport was provided to 1 NEWS by Daniel Currie of Garden City Helicopters.

Earlier today gumball-sized hail was seen falling in South Canterbury, and a funnel cloud was sighted near Oamaru.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been in place for parts of Canterbury this afternoon but has since been lifted.

