Watch: Lightning strikes behind Emirates A380 at Christchurch Airport during day of wild weather

An impressive scene unfolded at Christchurch Airport this afternoon, with lighting striking in the distance behind a taxiing Emirates A380 airplane.
Footage of the wild weather near the airport was provided to 1 NEWS by Daniel Currie of Garden City Helicopters.
Earlier today gumball-sized hail was seen falling in South Canterbury, and a funnel cloud was sighted near Oamaru.
A severe thunderstorm warning had been in place for parts of Canterbury this afternoon but has since been lifted.
On Monday a tornado caused damage in Sydenham after briefly forming over the Christchurch suburb around 1:30pm.