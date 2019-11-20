TODAY |

Watch: Lightning strikes behind Emirates A380 at Christchurch Airport during day of wild weather

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Weather News

An impressive scene unfolded at Christchurch Airport this afternoon, with lighting striking in the distance behind a taxiing Emirates A380 airplane.

Footage of the wild weather near the airport was provided to 1 NEWS by Daniel Currie of Garden City Helicopters.

Earlier today gumball-sized hail was seen falling in South Canterbury, and a funnel cloud was sighted near Oamaru.

Your playlist will load after this ad

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning, with large hail blanketing the ground. Source: Waiwai Nifia

A severe thunderstorm warning had been in place for parts of Canterbury this afternoon but has since been lifted.

Watch: Intense video captures Christchurch tornado as it heads toward business

On Monday a tornado caused damage in Sydenham after briefly forming over the Christchurch suburb around 1:30pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The impressive scene was captured amidst thunderstorms that swept through the region. Source: Garden City Helicopters
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
Video shows violent gang skirmish in Napier park as meth 'turf wars' heat up
2
Dave Rennie says choosing Wallabies was 'an easy decision' despite late interest from All Blacks
3
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
4
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
5
Watch: Speaker says Simon Bridges reminds him of Michael Cheika during reprimand in Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Prince Charles speaks of NZ's courage and compassion during first royal Waitangi visit in 25 years
01:36

Ardern opens playground on Parliament's front lawn, Mallard tries out the slide
04:31

Court hears from man who went on date with Grace Millane the night before she met man accused of murdering her

Crown called on to favour Māori for cannabis production if NZ votes yes to legalisation