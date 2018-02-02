 

Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

Source:

1 NEWS

While most Dunedin residents didn't want to get anywhere near the surging seas battering the coast yesterday, one local man named "Tarzan" decided to take a nude dip in them.

The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.
Source: Jesse Stevenson

The daredevil was filmed by a group of his mates, who cackled at his bravado as he scampered down sea wall steps to jump into the wild seas.

"Tarzan" MacRae did however take a single sneaker in with him into the sea - to provide some modesty for the trip in and out of the surf.

Thankfully Dunedin has woken to better weather today with the worst of the storm over.

