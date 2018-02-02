Watch: 'Let's go!' - Local man 'Tarzan' takes nude plunge in surging Dunedin seas during raging storm

While most Dunedin residents didn't want to get anywhere near the surging seas battering the coast yesterday, one local man named "Tarzan" decided to take a nude dip in them.

The daredevil was filmed by a group of his mates, who cackled at his bravado as he scampered down sea wall steps to jump into the wild seas.

"Tarzan" MacRae did however take a single sneaker in with him into the sea - to provide some modesty for the trip in and out of the surf.