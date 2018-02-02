 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: ‘Let’s go!’ - Dunedin daredevil ‘Tarzan’ takes nude ocean swim during raging storm

share

Source:

Jesse Stevenson

The wild seas from ex-tropical cyclone Fehi didn’t daunt “Tarzan” MacRae taking a dip in the Otago city.
Source: Jesse Stevenson

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

00:21
2
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

01:05
3
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

4
The airline has won over 60 international awards in the last seven years.

Numerous flights cancelled across the country today after wild weather

5

Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.


Bill English represents National's past, not its future. That is simply a fact of life.

The question of who should lead National is a story that won't die. And English knows it.

01:05
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Reporter recounts scary moment rogue wave 'came out of nowhere' to wipe out women during Nelson 1 NEWS storm interview

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather, then nature intervened.

01:37
Renee Wright has the latest forecast for TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Thunderstorms a possibility for central North Island today with Saturday shaping up to be fine

After yesterday's extreme weather early showers across the South Island will pass and temperatures will be cool.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Dozens stranded in Fox Glacier, Dunedin on watch for more flooding as South Island wakes up after day of severe weather

There are power outages in Christchurch and the Nelson area this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 