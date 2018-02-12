 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Leading economist says 'housing market is a cluster-****' as damning new report emerges

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A leading economist has called New Zealand's housing situation "a cluster-f***" after the release of a new report on the country's housing market today.

Shamubeel Eaqub is one of the authors of A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing that was released today.
Source: 1 NEWS

The report, A Stocktake of New Zealand's Housing, by the Salvation Army's Alan Johnson, Otago Public Health Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman and economist Shamubeel Eaqub, was released this morning.

Addressing the media from Parliament this morning, Mr Eaqub had to hold his tongue when talking about the dire state of the Kiwi housing and rental market.

"I told the minister I wouldn't use this particular word I wrote down in my notes in terms of the state of the housing market now because what I wrote was that the state of the housing market is a cluster .... – you fill in the gap.

"Rents are going to rise very rapidly because we have screwed up so many different things when it comes to housing in New Zealand," he said.

Mr Eaqub believes the lack of housing in New Zealand is one of the main concerns for those looking to rent.

"We know when there isn't enough housing, there is this cascading effect of pain that is heaped upon the lower socio-economic groups.

"The census data from 2013 showed that more than half of adults in New Zealand are renting so the story of housing and the issue of renting is no longer an issue of the minority but of the majority," he said.

The Housing Minister has today unveiled the government's stock take report detailing the many issues with inadequate NZ housing.
Source: 1 NEWS

In response to the report, Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the government had a significant work programme to respond - implementing its KiwiBuild programme, improving conditions for renters, increasing the supply of public housing, and rebalancing tax settings to discourage speculation.

Related

Economy

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released


2
Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning


00:18
3
Police have not yet identified the body.

Body found on beach near Christchurch

4
Sandfly, the chestnut gelding pony who had brutally botched dental treatment.

Wellington equine dentist sentenced for botched pony dental treatment

00:13
5
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Social cost of deaths, injuries on NZ roads soars to more than $4 billion

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter says more than 900 people lost their lives on the roads between 2014 and 2016.

The ceremony will take place at Windsor Castle, and Ms Markle will be baptised and confirmed beforehand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding details released

Late night viewing awaits with the ceremony starting at 11pm NZ time.

Driving in the rain without towels-glasses

'It feels like a sauna' - Aucklanders trudge through tropical 100 per cent humidity this morning

And there's more hot nights and wet days on the way, warns MetService meteorologist.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Ms Maihi this morning issued a statement explaining her petition to strip Sir Bob of his knighthood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 