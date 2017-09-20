 

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

In TVNZ's post-leaders' debate analysis, the hunt of Winston Peters' votes by the National Party was described as a tactic to "knock him out" by the I NEWS political panel, after Bill English has been urging voters to choose National over NZ First. 

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.
Mr English said he was "focussing on is getting our support high enough", when asked by moderator Mike Hosking if he would form a coalition with NZ First. 

He reluctantly said he would work with the "challenging" leader if he had to. 

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann said Mr English was "really going after Winston" to urge voters to "cut out the middle-man".

"He clearly wanted to get that across, saying to voter's, don't vote for Winston. He wants to knock him out. "

I NEWS Political Reporter Andrea Vance said National had been emphasising the same message to the provinces, "where they feel they could be losing a little bit of ground to NZ First". 

Vance said while he was in Te Puke, Mr English spoke about not taking the "risk" of voting for NZ First. 

"For the last three or four weeks they have been going hard after that NZ First vote."

The latest 1 NEWS' Colmar Brunton poll showed NZ First dropping to 5 per cent.  

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.
Mr Dann said much of National's latest poll result of 46 per cent, rising 6 per cent, could have been as they've "hoovered up four per cent of NZ First". 

"If Winston Peters is out, National walks in on their own."

