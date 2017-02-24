 

Watch: Lawyer for Kiwi accused of participating in global paedophile ring matter-of-fact with reporters

An accused paedophile from New Zealand identified in the investigation into two jailed Queensland child abusers has been extradited to Brisbane and will remain in custody.

Lawyer Stephen O'Reilly was questioned outside a Brisbane court after Craig Broadley was extradited from NZ yesterday and appeared today on nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.
Craig Edward Broadley, who is allegedly involved in a worldwide pedophile ring that abused the adopted son of a gay Cairns couple, did not apply for bail during a brief appearance at Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Police say they identified the 42-year-old New Zealand man during examinations of the chat logs, images and videos on electronic devices seized from Peter Truong and Mark Newton.

Truong and Newtown were jailed for 30 and 40 years respectively in the United States in 2013 after they admitted buying the boy as a newborn from Russia and abusing him.

They recorded the assaults on high-definition video cameras and shared the footage with a worldwide pedophile ring.

He was then passed around through the network to be abused by other men.

Broadley has been charged with nine counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12 and will return to court on April 10.

New Zealand police arrested him in August last year.

There's an international connection with this matter"
Broadley's lawyer Stephen O'Reilly

Outside court today, Broadley's lawyer Stephen O'Reilly said he couldn't talk about how his client intends to plea because the matter is before the court and he needs an opportunity to take some instructions.

A reporter suggested to him that "most people will think we're dealing with an evil monster here" to which Mr O'Reilly replied: "People will think all sorts of things, but that's why we've got a justice system."

Asked why it took so long for the charges to be brought, he said: "You're probably best to ask the police that. There's an international connection with this matter."

Mr O'Reilly said he hasn't seen the brief of evidence and today was the first mention of the case in court.

Asked if he's happy to represent Broadley, he said: "I'm a criminal defence lawyer."

