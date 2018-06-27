Watch: Laughter in Parliament after Speaker interrupts Question Time due to 'animal noises' during exchange between Chris Bishop and Stuart Nash

Source:
An interesting sound in Parliament's debating chamber today caused Speaker Trevor Mallard to briefly interrupt Question Time.
National MP Chris Bishop had just asked Minister for Police Stuart Nash about police attending burglaries.
After Mr Nash sat down, a sound rang out across the House.
"Order, order, I'm just going to interrupt the Member," Mr Mallard said.
He awarded the Opposition three supplementary questions "as a result of the animal noises from my right".
