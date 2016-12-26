Watch: Largest cruise ship to ever visit NZ sails into Port of Tauranga

The largest cruise ship to ever visit New Zealand has berthed in Tauranga.

Ovation of the Seas, the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world, arrived at Port of Tauranga early this morning and will depart at 6pm.

"It should be quite a spectacle coming around the mount, for Mount Maunganui and Tauranga locals," chief executive Mark Cairns told shareholders at the annual meeting.

He said Port of Tauranga was in for another bumper cruise ship season this year.

It's the maiden visit of the Ovation of the Seas and she will call two more times during the summer.

The Royal Caribbean vessel is 347m long, 50m high and will bring nearly 4,900 tourists to the Bay of Plenty.