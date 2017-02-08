Watch: Large fire rips through Christchurch honey factory

Source:
Residents of a Christchurch suburb say they heard explosions and feared their houses would catch fire as flames ripped through a honey factory last night.
Thirty firefighters tackled the blaze at Airborne Honey in Leeston after being called to the scene at around 10pm.
Four fire engines and two tankers were needed to bring the fire under control.
No one was injured in the fire.
Fire investigators will be heading to the factory this morning to try and work out what caused the fire.
