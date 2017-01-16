Watch: Large campervan filmed swerving all over scenic South Island road, 'blocking the way' of motorists behind

A motorist has posted online a video showing a campervan driver on a South Island road crossing the centre line several times, preventing other drivers from overtaking safely.

A YouTube user named "Stenly" yesterday uploaded the footage, which shows the campervan constantly going over the centre line of what is stated to be Braemar Road near Lake Tekapo.

In the video, which is said to have been filmed on Sunday, January 8, a woman in the trailing vehicle can be heard saying "he's blocking our way on purpose".

At one point a car coming towards the campervan managed to pass safely, but it was a tight squeeze for the campervan in its own lane.

Stenly claims the campervan was travelling about 40km/h in perfect conditions, but wasn't letting him pass when he tried to overtake.

"This is not normal when you drive on almost perfect conditions, with no traffic at all, in speed about 40km/h," Stenly wrote.

"How is possible to have somebody like this driving such a big campervan?"

A South Island police spokeswoman said a complaint against the campervan hadn't been made yet.