Watch: Labour's Kiri Allan launches into fired-up speech as Healthy Homes Bill passes - 'We see mould on those walls'

Rental homes will now have to be warm, dry and insulated after the government passed its Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill yesterday, with Labour's Kiri Allan delivering a passionate speech on its benefits for "not just the elite few at the top, but for the many".

The new Bill did not come without skepticism however, with National MP Nick Smith calling it "as shallow as a bird-bath".

Ms Allan was the last MP to speak on the Bill before it passed its third reading by a narrow 63 votes to 57.

It means minimum standards can be set for heating, insulation, ventilation and moisture control in rented properties.

"We see the condensation crawling down the windows, we see the mould up on those walls," she said.

"It is going to see improvements for real New Zealanders, everyday New Zealanders."

National and former Housing Minister Nick Smith had earlier fiercely criticised the Bill.

"This Bill does diddly-squat," he said.

"It's as shallow as a bird bath."

Dr Smith said because the standards were still to be set, parliament had no idea what the government was actually proposing.

"Intent is not good enough, it is substance that matters, and have a Healthy Homes Guarantee Bill, guarantees absolutely nothing for the homeowners of New Zealand."

"The law already requires every rental property in New Zealand to be insulated... the law already requires every rental property to be free of mould, to be free of dampness and actually the real issue is enforcement in which we changed the law to allow MBIE to directly enforce the law, but this Bill actually changes the legal requirement on any of those issues associated with rental properties."

Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the Bill was essential because most tenants didn't complain about cold, damp houses for fear of upsetting landlords and losing their homes.



"Under our law, every rental property will have a modern hearting source, it will be effectively illegal for landlords to rent out properties that are a threat to the health of the people living in them," Housing Minister Phil Twyford said.