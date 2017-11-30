 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime has cradled her new-born baby on Parliament floor before, but it may never hold so much symbolic significance as with her joyful speech today.

Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.
Source: Parliament TV

The Labour-led Government passed its first piece of legislation in government - the highly publicised bill to increase paid parental leave from 18 to 22 weeks, and eventually 26 weeks in 2020.

"The way in which the sapling is nurtured determines how the tree will grow, and for how the children grow will be the shape of all Aotearoa," Ms Prime said, reciting a Maori proverb. 

The bill will increase paid parental leave from the current 18 weeks to 22 weeks from July 1 next year and to 26 weeks from July 1, 2020.

It was the first government bill to be passed since the election.

"Let's get this job done," the minister in charge of the bill, Iain Lees-Galloway, told parliament.

"Pass this bill today, give parents the 26 weeks paid parental leave they have been demanding for so long."

He said the most important thing about the bill was that it would make "a real and tangible difference", especially for families on low and moderate incomes.

National supported the bill.

"It's entirely consistent without our approach, we campaigned on increasing paid parental leave to 22 weeks," Amy Adams said.

"But we continue to want to see full flexibility."

Ms Adams was referring to National's unsuccessful attempts to change the bill during its previous stages so that both parents could take paid parental leave at the same time.

The government didn't want that put into the bill but has said it will work with National to include it through another bill next year.

Related

Politics

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:02
1
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:10
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

02:15
3
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:42
5
Siobodan Praljak had just been convicted of genocide and sentenced to 20 years jail when this happened.

The shocking moment genocide convicted Bosnian-Croat swallows deadly poison at UN Tribunal

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:00
Willow-Jean Prime made a very symbolic speech to the house in support of the bill to increase Paid Parental Leave to 26 weeks.

Watch: Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime cradles sleeping new-born in Parliament as Paid Parental Leave bill passes

Willow-Jean Prime's symbolic speech was one of joy, as parental leave extended to 26 weeks.


02:52
National MP Gerry Brownlee was insistent to know where the 33 page coalition document was located within government offices.

'Smart phone, hard-drive, or safe?' - National Party get specific over location of secret 33 page coalition document

Eventually, Speaker Trevor Mallard had to bring the repetitive debate to a conclusion.

01:23
The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.

English cricketer Ben Stokes given clearance to play for Canterbury

The Christchurch born all-rounder will be available for the Ford Trophy match against Otago on Sunday.

Jacinda Ardern says there is nothing wrong with National's approach, but it is taking time to answer them all.

Live stream: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to Women in Leadership Group

The PM is addressing NZ's female leaders in Auckland today. Hear what she has to say.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 