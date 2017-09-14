 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: 'Labour has expensive promises' – Bill English says 'real test' for Labour is actually income tax

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bill English has come out swinging at Labour after their tax plan U-turn promising to not implement any new form of capital gains tax after this election, labelling it as a postponement, with the "real test" being changes to income tax. 

The National Party leader says the move by Labour to U-turn on its tax plan will not hurt his party.
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier, Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson announced the party won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected.

"It turns out now they won't follow through because they think there's a big political risk with it. They've been pushed into postponing something they want to do."

Speaking to media at Parliament this morning, Mr Robertson said that was no longer on the table.

Labour Finance spokesman Grant Robertson made announced the policy u-turn today.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We have heard the call for New Zealanders' voices to be heard," Mr Robertson said. 

"We will involve the public at every stage of the Working Group, as well as Cabinet and Parliament's consideration of any changes that arise from it."

But Mr English said "the real test is around income taxes". 

"Labour has expensive promises."

He said as the drop implemented by the government in the two lowest income rates was already in legislation, Labour would have to go through parliament to reverse those tax cuts. 

"That's the bit that matters," Mr English said. "Today's announcement doesn't change that."

"We're still seeing hard working New Zealanders as if they're some kind of ATM."

Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would structure the economy in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Economy

Politics

Election

Vote 17

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.

00:40
Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.

Watch: The beautiful moment Auckland woman with terminal cancer introduces her beloved dogs to new family

Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.


00:19
It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

Watch: The brilliant moment a Whakatane cop escorts a mother duck and ducklings across road in front of stunned learner driver

It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 