Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in

New Zealanders have woken to an usual sight for a second day running - a blood orange looking sun in the sky.
It's believed the stange view was caused by the Australian bushfires.
The orange sun visible from Lower Hutt. Source: Jo Searle
The dark-coloured sun looked stunning in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui, last night. Source: Dave Mitchell
Yesterday, much of the lower South Island experienced hazy, orange skies as smoke made its way to New Zealand.
The sun looked a dark red in Reporoa this morning. Source: Dave Axtens
The orange sun beamed over Tuateawa Bay in the Coromandel this morning. Source: 1 NEWS
A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka yesterday morning, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS showed haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.