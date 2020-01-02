TODAY |

Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders have woken to an usual sight for a second day running - a blood orange looking sun in the sky.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s believed this morning’s dark-coloured sun was caused by the Australian bushfires. Source: 1 NEWS

It's believed the stange view was caused by the Australian bushfires.

The orange sun visible from Lower Hutt. Source: Jo Searle
The dark-coloured sun looked stunning in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui, last night. Source: Dave Mitchell

Yesterday, much of the lower South Island experienced hazy, orange skies as smoke made its way to New Zealand.

The sun looked a dark red in Reporoa this morning. Source: Dave Axtens
The orange sun beamed over Tuateawa Bay in the Coromandel this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka yesterday morning, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS showed haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was an eerie start to the New Year for people Queenstown and Dunedin. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Weather News
Space
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
2
Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in
3
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
4
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
5
Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Drink driving suspect in Australia arrested after police find 9 people, dog crammed in small car

Australian bush fire toll rises to 17
02:32

Inside the aftermath of New Year's Eve, one of the emergency service's busiest nights

One person dies after crash on Kairapa Coast Highway, north of Auckland