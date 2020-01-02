Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in

New Zealanders have woken to an usual sight for a second day running - a blood orange looking sun in the sky.

It's believed the stange view was caused by the Australian bushfires.

The orange sun visible from Lower Hutt. Source: Jo Searle

The dark-coloured sun looked stunning in Pilot Bay, Mount Maunganui, last night. Source: Dave Mitchell

Yesterday, much of the lower South Island experienced hazy, orange skies as smoke made its way to New Zealand.

The sun looked a dark red in Reporoa this morning. Source: Dave Axtens

The orange sun beamed over Tuateawa Bay in the Coromandel this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

A MetService webcam captured a hazy sunrise over Wanaka yesterday morning, while other footage sent to 1 NEWS showed haze sitting over Queenstown and Cromwell.