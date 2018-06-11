 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Kiwis play special role as thousands of women march across Britain to mark centenary of women gaining the vote

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A group of New Zealand woman have played a special role as thousands of women marched across Britain to mark centenary of women gaining the vote.

Thousands marched in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London to celebrate 100 years since the milestones.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was among them.
Source: 1 NEWS

But for the Kiwis, the occasion was a chance to remind the British that New Zealand was the first country in the world to give women the vote - by banding together to help lead the London procession.

One hundred years ago, Kiwi women were also part of the contingent walking the streets to celebrate with the British women winning the right to vote.

"We can fly our flag, and the fact that we got the vote 25 years previously is pretty special," New Zealand marcher Hilary Timmins said.

While the world has made huge strides since the suffragettes, marchers say there is still a long way to go.

"We need to keep pressing for progress. We're getting seats at the table and the boardroom as well as seats in parliament," NZ Women's Business Network's Bronwen Horten said. 

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

3
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in London. An inquiry into last year's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London is set to begin on Monday May 21, 2018, with two weeks of tributes to the 71 people who died. The statements from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the center of the inquiry. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

NZ still using 'seriously flawed' tests for building product safety

4
FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France, while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File)

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant US workers

00:15
5
A woman has been arrested over the incident which an eyewitness filmed.

Watch: US woman arrested after children filmed in car in pet kennels


Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

02:40
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

03:44
We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will touch down on Kiwi shores likely late October.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 