Watch: Kiwis play special role as thousands of women march across Britain to mark centenary of women gaining the vote

A group of New Zealand woman have played a special role as thousands of women marched across Britain to mark centenary of women gaining the vote.

Thousands marched in Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff and London to celebrate 100 years since the milestones.

But for the Kiwis, the occasion was a chance to remind the British that New Zealand was the first country in the world to give women the vote - by banding together to help lead the London procession.

One hundred years ago, Kiwi women were also part of the contingent walking the streets to celebrate with the British women winning the right to vote.

"We can fly our flag, and the fact that we got the vote 25 years previously is pretty special," New Zealand marcher Hilary Timmins said.

While the world has made huge strides since the suffragettes, marchers say there is still a long way to go.