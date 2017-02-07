Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The Prime Minister refused to reveal specific details about what he said to Donald Trump about the US President's travel ban on some people from numerous Muslim nations.

"I'm not going into a blow-by-blow," Bill English told Hilary Barry on TVNZ's Breakfast today.

"It was a conversation with the President and he wouldn't expect that and nor would I."

But Mr English said he did discuss the controversial border policy in the phone call with Mr Trump yesterday.

"I raised the issue and it went into a discussion about border security because we need to remind ourselves that wherever people live in the world, governments are responsible for the security of borders and that people of very high risk don't come into our country is part of what's driving the president."

But Barry wasn't satisfied with Mr English's answer and pressed him further.

"I think you should tell the New Zealand people what you said on the immigration ban," she said.

"I think that as the mouthpiece for New Zealand in an important phone conversation that they ought to know exactly what you said."

Mr English didn't budge saying he couldn't remember the exact details of what he said to Mr Trump.

"I'm not going to talk about exactly what I said, partly because I can't remember exactly word-for-word," the Prime Minister said.

"What I said to President Trump was what I said publicly that New Zealand doesn't agree with the policy and wouldn't implement it and that led on to a constructive discussion about border security."

Not satisfied with the answer Barry pressed Mr English further asking: "So it's safe to say you didn't press the point then?"

Mr English responded: "No …. I raised the point in civil and polite matter, the issues were discussed that were relevant to it."

Mr Trump's ban, an executive order he issued last month, applies to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — Muslim-majority countries that his administration said raise terrorism concerns.