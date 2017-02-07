 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Prime Minister refused to reveal specific details about what he said to Donald Trump about the US President's travel ban on some people from numerous Muslim nations.

The Breakfast host grilled the Prime Minister about his conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Source: Breakfast

"I'm not going into a blow-by-blow," Bill English told Hilary Barry on TVNZ's Breakfast today. 

"It was a conversation with the President and he wouldn't expect that and nor would I."

But Mr English said he did discuss the controversial border policy in the phone call with Mr Trump yesterday.

"I raised the issue and it went into a discussion about border security because we need to remind ourselves that wherever people live in the world, governments are responsible for the security of borders and that people of very high risk don't come into our country is part of what's driving the president."

But Barry wasn't satisfied with Mr English's answer and pressed him further.

"I think you should tell the New Zealand people what you said on the immigration ban," she said.

"I think that as the mouthpiece for New Zealand in an important phone conversation that they ought to know exactly what you said."

TVNZ’s US Correspondent says the US President is not afraid to call out media on 'fake news'.
Source: Breakfast

Mr English didn't budge saying he couldn't remember the exact details of what he said to Mr Trump.

"I'm not going to talk about exactly what I said, partly because I can't remember exactly word-for-word," the Prime Minister said.

"What I said to President Trump was what I said publicly that New Zealand doesn't agree with the policy and wouldn't implement it and that led on to a constructive discussion about border security."

Not satisfied with the answer Barry pressed Mr English further asking: "So it's safe to say you didn't press the point then?"

Mr English responded: "No …. I raised the point in civil and polite matter, the issues were discussed that were relevant to it."

The PM took the chance during his short phone call with Trump to criticise his anti-Muslim travel ban.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Trump's ban, an executive order he issued last month, applies to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — Muslim-majority countries that his administration said raise terrorism concerns.

On Friday a US judge temporarily blocked the travel ban. US District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled that Washington and Minnesota had standing to challenge Mr Trump's order.

Related

Politics

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:31
2
Asha Abdille stabbed two pilots on board an Air NZ flight from Blenheim to Christchurch in February 2008.

New Zealand's only convicted hijacker's sentence expires today and she's threatening to do it again

01:58
3

'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

01:41
4
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

01:01
5
Musician, Fiji, brought the crowds back to their roots at the One Love Festival in Tauranga on Saturday.

Video: Crowd erupts into spontaneous sing-along to E Papa Waiari with international reggae artist at Tauranga concert


01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.

00:27
Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.

Flashback: Joost van der Westhuizen throws crucial pass for match-winning drop kick in THAT infamous 95 World Cup final

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts.

01:19
Bryce Edwards says NZ has a problem with youth engagement in politics but cautions the Green Party’s fresh faced approach.

'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

Bryce Edwards said government needs diversity.

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ