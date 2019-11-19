Watch: Kiwis meet and greet Charles and Camilla at Auckland's Viaduct

A small crowd has gathered to catch a glimpse or receive a handshake with Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall during a public walkabout at Auckland's Viaduct today.

The royal pair made the journey to the Emirates Team New Zealand base by foot this afternoon.

They stopped for a quick chat with members of the public who came to see them.

The wet weather that has plagued Auckland the last couple of days held for the pair's first public appearance since arriving in New Zealand on Sunday.

After attending separate events the Duchess arrived by car, while the Prince arrived by boat.

Hundreds lined up to greet the royals, with one yacht playing Britain's national anthem.

The pair then met members of Team New Zealand before holding the America's Cup.

They then headed back to the waiting crowd where they greeted the rest of those waiting.