Watch: Kiwi star of The Voice Hoseah Partsch and Boy George belt out soulful rendition of Wonderful World

Boy George has released an Instagram video of him and Kiwi Hoseah Partsch rehearsing together before the final of The Voice Australia last night.

The duo performed Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World in the hope of winning the series.

Hoseah Partsch has been a popular candidate for the top spot since stunning the judges in his first audition, singing Ariana Grande's Almost is Never Enough.

It wasn't enough, however, to beat 20-year-old Judah Kelly, who saw off competition from Hoseah, Fasika Ayallew and Lucy Sugermanto to win with the help of his mentor Delta Goodrem.