Watch: Kiwi special needs taekwondo athletes aim for World Champs

A group of special needs athletes in the Hawke's Bay are on a mission to make it to Argentina for the World Championships of Taekwondo.

The sport has given the Hawke's Bay athletes a new lease on life and their efforts have attracted international attention.
Source: 1 NEWS

Taekwondo instructor Ben Evans said the group of athletes have, "autism, down syndrome, some are in a wheel chair, a huge range of special needs". 

"Taekwondo is for everyone and it's to help those who may need the support or to become stronger minded. So taekwondo has developed them mentally and physically."

Amongst the group is a second degree black belt, Johann Landkroom, who has down syndrome.

"His fitness in general, his balance has improved...the social skills that go with it, team work, working with others, thinking about others," said Johann's Mother, Peggy Landkroom.

Mr Landkroom's efforts are attracting the eye of the International Taekwondo Federation and the son of the creator of the martial art.

The group of 15 is still needing to fundraise over $50,000 to get to the World Championships in Argentina this year.

