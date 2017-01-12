 

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

What a show Antarctica has been putting on for the high profile guests down there to spread the word on climate change to the world.

Last night, all eight TEDx speakers slept out on the ice for survival training, some choosing to spend the night in the open in "snow graves" they carved out of the ice for themselves.

The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.
There was much hilarity as tents were pitched, with singer songwriter Gin Wigmore declaring that her effort was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

She told 1 NEWS the trip has impressed upon her the importance of the climate change message. She is determined to spread that message to her fans.

Gin Wigmore and the TEDx team had their cameras out taking pictures of seals out on the pressure ridges in front of Scott Base.
"It's really cemented in my mind what I'm here to do, it's not just a trip of a lifetime," she said.

Adventurer Ashlan Cousteau says, "it makes me realise how special it is, and how much we need to fight for this continent".

As she was nestling down in her two sleeping bags, to spend the night in the open, she laughed, "this is crazy, I am spending the night out in Antarctica... this is something I will remember my whole life".

The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

