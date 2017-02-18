 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Watch: Kiwi musician captures rescue mission after woman falls off cruise ship

A well-known Kiwi musician has captured the moment a woman was rescued after supposedly falling overboard from a cruise ship and being lost in the Pacific Ocean for almost an hour yesterday.

Source: Facebook / Will Martin NZ

Classical singer Will Martin was working on the Sun Princess cruise ship when he filmed the incident just before 4pm yesterday and uploaded it to Facebook last night.

The cruise ship has recently been in the news for an outbreak of gastro, affecting over 170 passengers, during its 14-day trip around New Zealand.

"It is unknown at this stage whether she fell accidentally or jumped intentionally. The 'Man Overboard' announcement came from the bridge shortly thereafter, and the ship was turned around in the hopes of finding the person," Mr Martin told 1 NEWS.

"Two life rings were deployed, to mark the approximate location of where the passenger went in. It only took about 15 minutes for the ship to completely turn around and make it back to the same area."

But by the time the ship made it back the onlookers could see that both life rings were empty and the woman was nowhere to be seen.

A zodiac-type life boat was then deployed from the ship to conduct a search, said Mr Martin.

"Passengers and crew alike were dotted around the ship at all vantage points in the hopes of assisting to locate the lost woman, he said.

"It felt like a long time scanning the ocean, trying to differentiate between the thousands of random white caps, and perhaps an actual person."

Shortly after 4.30pm Mr Martin said the woman was located by the zodiac vessel and hauled aboard the Sun Princess.

"I believe she was in the ocean for approximately 45 minutes total," he said.

The cruise ship set sail from Brisbane yesterday heading for the Pacific Islands.

