Watch: Kiwi Mongrel Mob member arrested in Darwin raid, to be deported back to NZ

A Kiwi Mongrel Mob member who has been arrested in a Darwin raid by the Australian Border Force (ABF) will be deported back to New Zealand.

The ABF says the 24-year-old man was taken into custody after a warrant was executed on a residential premises in the suburb of Wanguri yesterday.

He will remain in an immigration detention centre until his removal from Australia, which the ABF says will be "facilitated as soon as possible".

Commander of ABF investigations Graeme Grosse said the ABF is committed to protecting the Australian community from those involved in serious criminal activity.

“The ABF maintains a strong focus on working with its law enforcement partners to disrupt the activities of outlaw motorcycle gangs and criminal syndicates by identifying, targeting and cancelling the visas of their members,” Mr Grosse said.

“There are provisions under the Migration Act that allow us to cancel the visas of foreign nationals where they pose a risk to the Australian community, or where they fail the character test through their involvement in criminal activity, including as part of outlaw motorcycle gangs or organised crime gangs.

“Any non-citizen with an extensive criminal history and involvement with a criminal organisation can expect to have their Australian visa cancelled and to be removed from Australia.”