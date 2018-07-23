 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

New Zealand


Watch: Kiwi made robots helping get rural power restored after big storms

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Transpower is trialling robots to help restore rural power after big storms.

Transpower is trialling robots to help restore electricity to rural areas.
Source: Seven Sharp

The idea behind the mechanical workers is to cut down on the time it takes to fix a rural outage.

"Some of our workers are three to four hours away from our rural sites. So the idea behind the robot is that it can be based on site, and in an outage situation it can be livened up immediately from our control rooms remotely," Transpower's Mark Ryall says.

The robots were created by graduate students from Massey University.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp sent Tim Wilson along to meet the robots and put them through their paces in the video above.

Related

Technology

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Benjamin Saul Dempsey.

Fears for Palmerston North man last seen on farm


2
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic

3
Te Uru Rākau name of re-launched forestry service

Foresty industry told to grow, instead of cut trees for profit

4
Glenn McEnallay.

Prison guard stood down over claims she had affair with inmate who murdered Sydney policeman

00:49
5
David Cerven, 21, was unarmed when he was killed at Myers Park in August, 2015.

Slovakian man shot dead by police in Auckland's Myers Park 'wittingly or unwittingly' contributed to his own death - coroner

00:48
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

New Zealand's men's and women's sides defended their Rugby World Cup Sevens titles with victory in San Francisco.

00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

In appointing Dr Pauline Kingi today Winston Peters says he wouldn't rule out answering questions in the inquiry if he's called to do so.

01:31
Fourteen others were injured in the incident in which the gunman also died.

Gunman and young woman dead, 13 others injured in Toronto shooting

A young girl is in hospital in a critical state as well other 13 other victims.

The Warehouse to lose up to 140 full time roles in restructure

"The new leadership structure will deliver a number of benefits to team members and therefore customers."

00:45
The scale of the impact is clear to see as the vehicle is removed from the scene in Pakuranga.

Pair who died after car hit building in Auckland's Pakuranga on Friday were male, 17, girl, 13

Police have also confirmed that the vehicle involved in the crash was subsequently reported as being stolen.