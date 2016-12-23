 

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol - the rubbish man.

Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.
Source: Auckland Council

Five-year-old Alexis Goatley and his younger brother, Xavier, three, have been filmed exchanging gifts with Terrence, who picks up the family's rubbish every week from outside their Mt Albert home.

"From when Alexis was 18 months old, Thursday mornings have always been a delight for him," his father Richard told 1 NEWS.

"He has always had a fascination with tucks and rubbish collection."

Richard says, waiting for the "rubbish man" to arrive has become a weekly routine and he would "hold him out on the footpath until the truck was out of site".

The video uploaded to the Auckland Council's Facebook page this morning has become a hit with hundreds liking the heartwarming post.

"They were very excited," Richard says.

The boys gifted Terrence a few bottles of beer, known to the children as "reindeer juice" and in return received beach bags filled with sunscreen, a towel and mini wheelie bin.

