Watch: Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson in final push for home on trans-Tasman attempt

Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson is in a final push for home on his attempt to become the first person to successfully kayak from Australia to New Zealand.

It's predicted Donaldson will arrive at the Port of New Plymouth by Monday evening.

Supporters say he covered 75 kilometres today and now sits just 65km off the coast of New Plymouth.

They say he has a favourable westerly tail wind, though it will be rough at times.

He will be guided into the port area by a vessel when he is about 20km out and is expected to land on Ngamotu Beach between 6pm and 7pm.

Video shot on Thursday and Friday shows Donaldson around 180 kilometres off the coast of New Plymouth.

Donaldson started paddling from Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales in April.

With the most critical part of his journey about to come, he was met by a support boat in the early hours of Friday morning and was re-stocked with supplies for the final push towards home.

Donaldson's previous attempt at the crossing in 2014 was called off 80km off the New Zealand coast for safety reasons.

Donaldson, an Asthma sufferer, is raising funds for Asthma research.

A Givealittle page is raising funds for his boat and equipment and also for Asthma New Zealand for education.