Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing

Many New Zealanders get to see kiwi in captivity, but one Auckland woman had a close encounter in the wild.

By Connor Stirling

Business owner and “keen outdoors person” Mia Wright was out on a coastal walk recently when she spotted a kiwi playing in the water.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she told 1 NEWS, before getting out her camera.

The resulting video uploaded to Facebook has 130,000 views.

It’s the second time she’s been in close contact with an animal this year, having seen an orca mother and calf while kayaking.