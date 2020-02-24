TODAY |

Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing

Source:  1 NEWS

Many New Zealanders get to see kiwi in captivity, but one Auckland woman had a close encounter in the wild.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland woman Mia Wright was out on a coastal walk when she spotted a kiwi playing. Source: Mia Wright

By Connor Stirling

Business owner and “keen outdoors person” Mia Wright was out on a coastal walk recently when she spotted a kiwi playing in the water.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” she told 1 NEWS, before getting out her camera.

The resulting video uploaded to Facebook has 130,000 views.

It’s the second time she’s been in close contact with an animal this year, having seen an orca mother and calf while kayaking.

Ms Wright believes her encounters will encourage more people to get outside, proving it’s possible to have up-close experiences of their own.

New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
2
Watch: Kiwi caught taking a dip in rare daylight outing
3
Police considering gang links to arson attack on Christchurch barbershop
4
Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis
5
'Thousands' of dead eels found in Taranaki stream after meat plant ammonia leak
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Simon Bridges 'naive' to retaliate against Australia's deportation rules, Ardern says
00:56

Controversial Wellington pride parade loses further support from rainbow community

00:36

'Holy s**t' – fisherman films close encounter with great white shark in Tauranga Harbour
06:01

New Zealand extends ban on people travelling from China as coronavirus outbreak worsens