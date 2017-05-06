Watch: Kiwi captures stunning meteor streaking across Wellington night sky

Kiwi star-gazers rose early this morning to catch a glimpse of a meteor shower and they weren't disappointed.

The annual event, also known as the Eta Aquarid shower, is created by dust debris from Halley's Comet that broke off decades ago.

Jun Yamog ventured up to Wrights Hill in Wellington with his daughter just before 5am where he managed to capture some stunning timelapse footage.

Mr Yamog told 1 NEWS NOW it was so cold one of his cameras got frost on the lens, so he was lucky to capture this picture on his first shot.

Jun Yamog managed to capture two meteors in his first picture early this morning. Source: Facebook.com/Jun Yamog

On the Otago Peninsula sky watcher Stephen Voss put together an amazing composite combining three hours of imaging into one shot taken between 3:30am and 6:30am this morning.

Mr Voss said "The meteors tended to come in stops and starts, with a couple of them bright enough to leave a lingering trail in the sky for a few seconds."

Composite image of meteor shower over the Otago Peninsula. Photo credit: Stephen Voss

Steve Lloyd also managed to snap some stunning pictures just north of Sefton in the Waimakariri District, Canterbury.

Mr Lloyd told 1NEWS NOW "We saw around ten good meteors however most where out of shot."

His wife Diane then suggested taking a picture of the Milky Way which resulted in this shot of a meteor below a satellite.

Steve Lloyd snapped this picture of a meteor below and a satellite above near Sefton this morning. Source: Facebook.com/ Steve Lloyd

The shower was most visible at 5am this morning.

Anyone who missed out will get another chance to view the shower around the same time tomorrow morning.

At its peak around 60 meteors an hour are expected to be visible.