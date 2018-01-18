Watch: Kite boarders and young surfers make the most of high winds and waves in Tauranga

The large slow moving low covering much of the upper North Island today has proved a boon to kite boarders and surfers in Tauranga looking to make the most of the swell and high winds.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS shows kite boarders skimming along the ocean at a rapid rate in the choppy waves at Mount Maunganui beach.

A group of youngsters learning to surf were also spotted making use of the wild weather as they looked to hone their skills in the whitewash.

Meanwhile further north MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, Auckland, and northern Tarakanki, with rain expected to continue through to tomorrow.

High winds have led to Auckland Transport extending a suspension of all Gulf Harbour ferry services that began on Wednesday due to poor weather. Buses are replacing the service.

Auckland Transport also told 1 NEWS some Fullers ferry services have also been cancelled today due to high winds.

While the wet weather is set to continue in Auckland, TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says people making the commute home from work shouldn't be badly affected, with only patchy rain forecast for the region's notorious rush hour.