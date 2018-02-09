 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

share

Source:

Breakfast

National Party leader Bill English has slammed Labour's new legislation aimed at scrapping charter schools set up under his government.

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking from the National caucus retreat in Tauranga this morning, Mr English was quick to turn his discussion with TVNZ 1 Breakfast host Jack Tame to the proposed Bill which has its first reading in Parliament next week.

"The government has introduced nasty vindictive legislation to close the partnership schools, picking on 1000 kids, the kids are the victims of that.

"There are 1000 kids who are going to get dealt to by Jacinda Ardern, who refuses to look them in the eye and tell them why she is going to close the school they love," he said passionately.

Mr English also said that the closures would hit Maori students particularly hard.

"They are going to close schools that deal with Maori students who don't fit into the system and love their new school," he said.

The proposed law will allow some existing charter schools to continue, decided on a "case by case" basis.

That comes after MPs Kelvin Davis and Willie Jackson said they were in favour of the model. Mr Jackson's Manukau Urban Maori Authority runs a charter school in South Auckland and had plans to open another.

The Bill also puts into law plans to dump National Standards and introduces a penalty for those who lie about their eligibility for free tertiary education.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the bill "ends the previous government's failed National Standards and charter schools experiments".

He wants "early termination" of charter school contracts by the end of the school year.

Related

Politics

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

01:20
2
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

01:17
3
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


4
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

02:13
5
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.


01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 