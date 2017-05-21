 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

The Duchess of Cambridge was caught having a stern word to her son, Prince George, as she ushered the page boys and young bridesmaids away after her sisters lavish wedding. 

The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.
Source: Associated Press

All eyes were on Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, as well as the Royal Family as she walked down the aisle of a 12th-century church wearing a custom hand-embroidered gown with a tiara and long veil to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate and William's children, three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte played a key part in the wedding as a page boy and bridesmaid, leading their aunt and uncle out of the church in Englefield, Berkshire.

As Kate ushered the young wedding party away from the couple, she was seen pointing her finger at George in a rare public telling off.

It is believed the young prince stepped on the train of his aunt's wedding dress and was later caught sulking outside of the church. 

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Source: Associated Press

However, Prince George was all smiles soon after as he waved to onlookers and media out of a window of one of the bridal cars. 

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews.

Source: Associated Press

Earlier in the week, while talking to attendees of the Queen's first annual garden party of the summer season, Kate Middleton admitted she was nervous about how her children would behave at her sister's wedding.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:44
1
The Duchess of Cambridge ushered the flower boys and girls away from adults after the ceremony.

Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

00:31
2
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

3
Missing Ashburton girl Mary Hamilton.

Missing 11-year-old Ashburton girl found safe and well

00:31
4
Police are processing a scene in Papatoetoe after a man was found dead last night.

Homicide investigation launched after male found dead at South Auckland house

00:45
5
Team Parker admit that they are beginning to see the British heavyweight’s weaknesses before a potential unification bout.

'Which of you wants this work first?' - Deontay Wilder calls out Joseph Parker and Anthony Joshua


00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."

00:31
The couple were married in St Mark's Church in Englefield, England overnight.

Video: The moment newly married Pippa Middleton and husband kiss outside church in England after lavish ceremony

Prince William and Pippa's sister Kate were among the guests at St Mark's Church in Englefield overnight.

Back to Basics: How to eat seasonally and save money during winter

Our columnist Lydia Harvey has some tips for eating healthy food without bursting the budget.

00:30
David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.

Watch: Crusaders score try of the season contender from inside their own half as they rip apart Chiefs

David Havili capped off this magical play that will surely make the end-of-season highlight reels.


02:00
Meth addiction is being blamed as a key reason older family members are becoming caregivers once again.

Watch: Grandmother caring for 11 grandkids due to P-addicted parents says 'it's an epidemic'

A charity group says meth is the key reason grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ