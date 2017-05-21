Watch: Kate Middleton has a stern word with Prince George after her sister Pippa's wedding

The Duchess of Cambridge was caught having a stern word to her son, Prince George, as she ushered the page boys and young bridesmaids away after her sisters lavish wedding.

All eyes were on Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, as well as the Royal Family as she walked down the aisle of a 12th-century church wearing a custom hand-embroidered gown with a tiara and long veil to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews.

Kate and William's children, three-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte played a key part in the wedding as a page boy and bridesmaid, leading their aunt and uncle out of the church in Englefield, Berkshire.

As Kate ushered the young wedding party away from the couple, she was seen pointing her finger at George in a rare public telling off.

It is believed the young prince stepped on the train of his aunt's wedding dress and was later caught sulking outside of the church.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Source: Associated Press

However, Prince George was all smiles soon after as he waved to onlookers and media out of a window of one of the bridal cars.

Britain's Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton to James Matthews. Source: Associated Press