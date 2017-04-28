Watch: Kaikoura digger 'partially buried' in soil on top of a massive landslip

A digger has been "partially buried" after more of a cliff face collapsed last week, that had been blocking State Highway One, south of Kaikoura.

The 20 tonne digger became filled with soil overnight on Thursday last week, after it was left parked on top of a landslip that had come down during ex-cyclone Cook.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is currently working on recovering the excavator by driving another digger up and around the partially buried machine to dig out the soil behind it.

NZTA will then be able to assess whether the digger is able to start again and be able to be taken off the landslip for a mechanical check.

Steve Mutton, NZTA Earthquake Recovery Manager, said the "slip came down and partially buried" the digger and said if the slip had happened during operating hours, the team would've seen the slip breaking away before it fell.

"During the day the team were working to a very methodical approach where we put safety first," Mr Mutton said.

"Our experienced operators would've seen that and moved into a safe environment."