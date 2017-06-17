 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: 'Ka Mate! Ka Mate!' - Thousands unite to perform haka in Rotorua in hopes of smashing World Record

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Thousands of people have come together in Rotorua in an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the haka. 

France currently holds the official record when 4200 performed the haka together in 2014.
Source: 1 NEWS

Led by Rotorua Boys’ High School students and national kapa haka champions, 7700 rugby fans performed the famous Ngāti Toa Rangatira haka, Ka Mate, at Rotorua's Village Green.

Officially, the record is held by the French at 4,028 participants which was achieved at an event organised by car manufacturer Mazda in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France, in 2014.

However, the number to beat is 6,200 as Wairarapa school children made an attempt to break the record which is yet to be ratified. 

In order to break the record, 10 per cent of Rotorua's population needed to attend the event today. 

Rotorua is hoping the influx of rugby fans into the city will provide the numbers to take it out.

The Maori All Blacks take on the Lions tonight while the Black Ferns are also playing this afternoon.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Maori Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:56
1
The Team USA skipper avoided answering a question about a second race boat.

Video: 'You guys will fall for anything' – smirking Jimmy Spithill taunts media at suggestion Oracle will use second boat in America's Cup defence

00:15
2
Seven US Navy crew members are reportedly missing and one injured following the collision off the coast of Japan.

Video: US Navy vessel left mangled after collision with ship off Japan


3
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:10
4
Dashcam footage shows the moment the top of the truck hits the overpass, sending dust and debris flying.

'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

5
Missing Waikato woman Kim Richmond

Body found in ute in Waikato lake confirmed as that of missing woman Kim Richmond

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ