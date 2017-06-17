Watch: 'Ka Mate! Ka Mate!' - Thousands unite to perform haka in Rotorua in hopes of smashing World Record

Thousands of people have come together in Rotorua in an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the haka.

Led by Rotorua Boys’ High School students and national kapa haka champions, 7700 rugby fans performed the famous Ngāti Toa Rangatira haka, Ka Mate, at Rotorua's Village Green.

Officially, the record is held by the French at 4,028 participants which was achieved at an event organised by car manufacturer Mazda in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France, in 2014.

However, the number to beat is 6,200 as Wairarapa school children made an attempt to break the record which is yet to be ratified.

In order to break the record, 10 per cent of Rotorua's population needed to attend the event today.

Rotorua is hoping the influx of rugby fans into the city will provide the numbers to take it out.