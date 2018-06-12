 

Watch: 'I just feel enormous' - Jacinda Ardern hints she's eager for baby to arrive as due date looms

Just five days out from her due date, the Prime Minister has hinted she may be a tad bored with the all-consuming attention, not to mention physical burden, her pregnancy is causing.

The TVNZ1 Breakfast host checked in on how the Prime Minister is doing. She is due to give birth on June 17.
Speaking to TVNZ1 Breakfast host Jack Tame this morning, Jacinda Ardern said with good humour there was no escaping the fact most people predominantly focus on the birth of her first child at this late sage.

"It's most obvious at the moment, I can't really hide it," she laughed.

Tame was keen to stress he makes an effort with pregnant friends to not "identify them solely as expectant mothers, but they are human beings as well".

But the PM wasn't too fussed.

"Oh don't worry, they feel expectant as well. I think some people will empathise with this stage where I just feel enormous," she said.

"Oh look, everything happens in its own good time doesn't it, but it's not stopping me from keeping going."

And while she admitted there were preparations in place, she wasn't too concerned about any early surprises. 

"Technically anything can happen at any time, but I am due on Sunday so it would be wise to be ready," she said.

"I love that there is this expectation that things happen like that but unlike the movies I think I'll probably have fair warning."

01:09
Watch: 'I just feel enormous' - Jacinda Ardern hints she's eager for baby to arrive as due date looms

