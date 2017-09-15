 

Watch: Joyce and Robertson lock horns in scrappy finance debate: 'Are there going to be any more tax policy changes?'

National's Steven Joyce and Labour's Grant Robertson took aim over their party's policies in last night's Stuff finance debate, directing blows at each other's tax plans. 

National's and Labour's finance spokesmen fought over their party's policies in the Stuff Finance Debate.
Mr Robertson was asked about Labour's tax plan U-turn, to which he said: "We did it because it was the right thing to do. New Zealanders want some certainty in that area." 

Labour Finance spokesman Grant Robertson made announced the policy u-turn today.
Yesterday Mr Robertson announced the party won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected.

He was pressed on Labour's position on taxing capital gains. 

"A New Zealander who goes to work every day, and pays tax on every cent they earn, looks at someone flipping their third or forth rental property and not paying tax on that, and says, 'that's not fair'," he said. 

Mr Joyce interjected saying: "Are there going to be any more tax policy changes between now and the election?"

Mr Robertson fired up, "Steven, you could probably clear this up right now, are you going to be increasing petrol tax in the next term?"

He said National increased taxes "18 times", to which Mr Joyce said was "absolutely false". 

Mr Joyce said there was "maybe one" new tax introduced.

Border levy

Mr Roberston asked about the government's border levy, which saw the pair begin to scrap over the meaning of the levy as opposed to Labour's international border levy, which Mr Joyce defines as a tax. 

After much to-ing and fro-ing, the debate moved onto income tax. 

Yesterday, Bill English said as the drop implemented by the government in the two lowest income rates was already in legislation, Labour would have to go through parliament to reverse those tax cuts.

The National Party leader says the move by Labour to U-turn on its tax plan will not hurt his party.
Source: 1 NEWS

"You keep ruling things out, every second day," Mr Joyce said. 

Mr Roberston shot back, "you keep saying we're raising income taxes Steven, we're not". 

Mr Joyce said "the reality of it" was New Zealanders would be paying more tax than they would have been next April if Labour was to change the law. 

Labour is not 'raising' income taxes, as under National the tax brackets would instead be lowered. 

The pair moved off discussing tax to debate the act of "balancing" social responsibility and managing debt as Finance Minister.

"We've actually had a reduction of 40 per cent of children growing up in hardship," Mr Joyce said. 

"But at the same time you do have to think of the debt and the risks in the future."

Mr Roberston said: "I'm not prepared to come into government... and not do the things like build 100,000 affordable homes, restart contributions to the Super Fund, the things we actually are prepared to take on a little bit more debt in the short term."

Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would structure the economy in New Zealand.
Source: 1 NEWS

Here are just a few policies the parties have on how they would structure the economy in New Zealand.

Election policy comparison - tax: What the major political parties will do for you

