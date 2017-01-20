Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

In Queenstown, temperatures will dip to a chilly five degrees overnight, which explains the snow-capped mountains surrounding the popular tourist town.

Local resident Philippa Impey says it's freezing at night time and she's had to bring out the winter woollies.

"You need winter duvets at the moment."

Things aren't looking much better for the weekend but will ease come Monday with a return to summer-like weather.

Mt Ruapehu had its first dumping of snow overnight, with eerie winter-like scenes captured in video.

Steve McGill, general manager of Whakapapa Ski Area, says Mt Ruapehu "probably collected about 10cm of snow" overnight.

"It's a bit of a shock for the so-called middle of summer," Mr McGill says in the video posted on Facebook today by Mt Ruapehu Whakapapa & Turoa Ski Areas.