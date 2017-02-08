Watch: Is Jack Tame having an absolute fanboy moment interviewing charismatic CNN presenter Richard Quest?

Source:
TVNZ's Breakfast host Jack Tame has interviewed plenty of famous faces, but it seems meeting the acclaimed CNN journalist and anchor was extra special.
Richard Quest is in New Zealand after flying on the world's longest flight with Qatar Airways from Doha to Auckland.
And it seemed when the CNN journalist visited the Breakfast set today, Tame was left pretty awestruck.
Quest also indulged Tame with some discussion about the Trump presidency and how CNN handled the US election.
