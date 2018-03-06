 

Watch: 'Jacinda's our newest daughter' – PM receives loving welcome from family and officials in Niue

It was a family affair for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when she arrived in Niue this morning to be greeted by her father Ross Ardern, who is the New Zealand High Commissioner for the tiny island. 

Ms Ardern was met by her father as she touched down in Niue on the Pacific Mission.
Also part of the welcoming committee were her mother Larelle, sister and niece. 

Getting off her plane in the second leg of a trek across the region, the prime minister was greeted with a hug from her dad.

While it's Ms Ardern's first visit as prime minister, her father's role and his previous posting as Niue's police commissioner have made the country of about 1,500 residents a second home.

In a traditional ceremony and prayer on Tuesday (NZT), she was welcomed as a "daughter of Niue".

"They call you the daughter or Niue because your parents stay here," minister Tamakau Tota Vivian told the audience.

"We are looking forward to something better."

Ms Ardern recalled her first visits to the island following the devastation of Cyclone Heta in 2004 and the "enormous" growth that had come since.

But while the welcome was warm, the prime minister has a serious task ahead of her.

Like in the other nations she'll be visiting during this week's Pacific Mission, the government is looking to set its mark with a "reset" of foreign policy amid increasing interest from other countries with deeper pockets.

"We're increasingly moving away from this donor-recipient relation to a genuine partnership and desire we achieve mutual goals," Ms Ardern told an audience in the capital Alofi.

Niuean Premier Toke Talagi also spoke of a change in the relationship.

"We see our relationship with New Zealand becoming more and more in line with an investment of funds to ensure that we can develop our economy," he said.

The nation hoped to one day generate enough of its own money to not have to ask New Zealand for operational funding, he said.

"In some respects, I don't care whether you're skeptical or not. I care about what we try to do to make sure we achieve what we say what we're going to do."

Niue's current GDP is roughly $25 million a year and it has received about $54m in aid from New Zealand in the past three years.

It depends on New Zealand for its foreign policy and defence. Its residents are New Zealand citizens.

During the day, Ms Ardern will sit down for a talk with Mr Talagi and also break soil on a new New Zealand chancery building with her father.

The New Zealand delegation will depart for Tonga in the afternoon.

Ross Ardern has been New Zealand's high commissioner to Niue since 2014 and his tenure is due to end this year.

"Jacinda's our newest daughter," said one person at the event.

The New Zealand government pledged $9.5 million to Samoan relief of Cyclone Gita and to help young people and women in business.  

