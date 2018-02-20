 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's undeniable Labour's commanding nine per cent 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll jump has been fuelled by Jacinda's impending "baby bump", says one political commentator.

Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.
Source: Breakfast

Victoria University political analyst Dr Bryce Edwards said Labour's best poll result since 2003, at 48 per cent approval, has been very much guided by the eventful personal life of the Prime Minister in the New Year.

"There's definitely a baby-bump involved in this poll, absolutely," Dr Edwards said.

"That was a magical part of the whole Jacinda Ardern story, so it's kind of fostered a continued sense of Jacinda-mania.

"It's been really well received by everyone so I think this definitely factors into this bounce."

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Dr Edwards said the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

"We haven't see it very much in the last 10 years," Dr Edwards said.

"Of course the last time it happened was when Jacinda Ardern took hold of the leadership before the election, and we saw a similar rise, so this is the Jacinda-effect part two.

Dr Edwards said after the Labour-led coalition was formed, the usual post-election bounce in support for a new government was absent, and this poll result, collected between February 10 and 14, was something of a delayed reaction.

At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton political poll released yesterday saw Labour up to 48 per cent, up nine points on its December poll result, its highest level in 15 years.

The party now has a clear lead over National which has slipped three points since December to be at 43 per cent.

Labour's coalition and support partners have also slipped, however.

The Greens are down two per cent to five per cent and New Zealand First is below the five per cent threshold at three per cent, down two this poll.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Jacinda Ardern has climbed another four points to 41 per cent.

That gives her a big lead over Bill English who slipped eight points to 20 per cent.

Winston Peters is down one per cent to four per cent.  

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:23
1
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival


02:13
2
Gusts of over 140km/h and heavy rain are expected to fall late tomorrow.

Heavy rain, 150 kmh gales, seven-metre waves tipped as Cyclone Gita barrels towards central NZ

00:19
3
The former Finance Minister is the fifth candidate to throw their hat in the ring.

Steven Joyce confirms he will stand for the National Party leadership - 'It's time to stand up'

00:15
4
The closest Olympic sliding race in history couldn’t be split, with both crews posting exactly 3:16.86.

German bobsled team ambush Canadian rivals to celebrate after discovering both teams won gold with exact same time

5

Warning issued to Kiwis over popular joint supplement after reports of liver toxicity


04:11
Dr Bryce Edwards says the PM’s pregnancy has renewed “Jacinda-mania”, fuelling Labour’s best poll result since 2003.

Watch: Jacinda's 'baby bump' fuelled Labour's dramatic poll jump, says political analyst

Bryce Edwards says the jump of nine per cent in Labour's approval in the space of just one poll interval was "very rare".

01:23
‘It will really start to go downhill’ – Latest Gita forecast as the country wakes to wind and rain

LIVE: Dozens of schools closed as central regions prepare for Cyclone Gita's arrival

Heavy rain is due to continue this morning in central areas - and worsen considerably.

01:53
After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


01:43
They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 