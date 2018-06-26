Watch: 'Jacinda won't be telling you and neither will I!' Winston Peters hilariously shuts down Jack Tame's attempts to discover what NZ First gifted baby Neve Gayford

The Acting Prime Minister did not give away any hints as to what gift his caucus will give Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's child Neve.

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Winston Peters was asked by host Jack Tame if he had purchased a gift for newborn Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.

Mr Peters had not had a chance to get Neve a present yet, however his "very thoughtful caucus has got together something which I hope the Prime Minister likes, and that Clarke likes and more importantly that Neve likes".