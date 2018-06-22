Watch: Jacinda Ardern's parents say baby was 'in awe' of mum in first moments

Jacinda Ardern's proud parents have spoken about the birth of their granddaughter from Nelson today, saying the newborn was "in awe" of its mum after arriving into the world.

Laurell and Ross Ardern addressed media this afternoon, with the pair recounting what happened in the hospital yesterday afternoon.

"After it was born the baby was looking up at Jacinda and it looked like it was in awe of her, so yeah I'm dying to see her," Laurell said.

When asked if they had any advice for the new parents, Ross stepped up with some pearls of wisdom.

"Get plenty of sleep, be patient, look after each other and do the best you can," he said.

Avid fisherman Clarke Gayford will still manage to fit in some fishing, somehow, the grandparents said, joking that their granddaughter might need a life jacket soon.