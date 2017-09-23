 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

New Zealand


Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern faces a nervy week as NZ First leader Winston Peters weighs which way to go in forming New Zealand's next government.

The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Labour leader says "no one wants to keep New Zealand hanging".
Source: 1 NEWS
Clarke Gayford brought out a plate of food for the 1 NEWS presenter as media waited outside his home.
Source: Facebook/JacindaArdern

But the 37-year-old Labour leader says she's ready to negotiate with Mr Peters and said the majority of Kiwis had voted for a change of Government.

"Certainly my expectation is to have a conversation with both of those parties (BZ First and Greens)," she told 1 NEWS' Andrea Vance last night.

Asked what her message was to Winston Peters, she responded: "At the moment there's conversations that obviously need to be had.

"I think the expectation would be that we do that as quickly as we can."

Earlier, she had she told supporters at Auckland’s Aotea Centre that despite what Coalition arrangements might be bring, she was committed to a better future for New Zealand's children.

"We will do everything we can to work with any party that shares our belief that New Zealand can be better. That life for our children can be better.

"And that the next generation can expect better.

"We will collaborate."

Related

Election

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:52
1
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

2
National Party Leader Bill English greets supporters in Auckland

'We got better, and better' - Bill English to find 'common ground' with Winston as he attempts to cling to power

01:13
3
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

4
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Live stream: Q+A election special

02:35
5
However, Morgan said 'I've got another life, I'll have to think about it' – when asked about whether he'd lead his party.

'They are screwing the younger generation' - TOP leader Gareth Morgan says self-interested voters have dictated 2017 election

Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Live stream: Q+A election special

The party leaders are quizzed on the fallout from yesterday's election.

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

Bill English says he will 'begin negotiations' with Winston Peters to form Government in next few days

Saturday's election gave National 58 seats, well ahead of Labour's 45.

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

05:52
The NZ First leader doesn't give anything away on which party he might back in a coalition.

Election 2017 results: How did your party fare? Check out the result of every electorate across the country

Check the list vote of each major party and see which candidate came out top in your electorate.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Labour leader tells hundreds of cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre that the majority of Kiwis have voted for a change of Government.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 