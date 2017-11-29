 

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's citizenship test for Ed Sheeran: 'Do you like Pineapple Lumps?'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has responded to Ed Sheeran's request for New Zealand citizenship, with some "really important" questions for him about Kiwi culture.

Promoting his tour of this country next March, Sheeran said in a brief video clip that he's not yet a citizen of New Zealand but he's "working on it" and added "hook me up Prime Minister, please".

Now Ms Ardern has got back to him in a video of her own, which has been carried on radio station ZM's website.

"Hello Ed. My name is Jacinda Ardern," she begins. 

"I'm the Prime Minister of New Zealand and I understand you've put through a very informal request for citizenship," she continues. 

"Well, before we're able to think about that a little bit more I've got some really important questions for you. The first, do you like Pineapple Lumps? Do you even know what they are?"

The PM's second question is: "Are you able to wear Jandals in semi-inappropriate situations. And also, do you know what Jandals are?"

"Third, most important question of all, are you willing to make New Zealand your home. Let me know," Ms Ardern concludes, smiling into the camera.

Earlier this month, Sheeran revealed that Wellington is his favourite city in the world. 

"If I didn't have any ties to England I'd be in Wellington in a flash," the star told The project.

Now it may all depend on whether he passes the Prime Minister's citizenship test. 

