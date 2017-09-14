Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says Labour's U-turn on its tax plan was her decision.

Speaking with reporters in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says it was her call to change Labour's policy.

"I heard from voters that they wanted that certainty but also wanted me to do my best to turn around the housing crisis.

"It occurred to me we could balance both – it was my call."

Ms Adern said although it was her decision to change the tax plan, she did consult her team before it was announced.

"I'm sticking to our plan. I'm balancing here a sense of urgency with that need for certainty."

Earlier, Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson announced the party won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected.

Speaking to media at Parliament this morning, Mr Robertson said that was no longer on the table.

"We have heard the call for New Zealanders' voices to be heard.

"We will involve the public at every stage of the Working Group, as well as Cabinet and Parliament's consideration of any changes that arise from it.

"We know it is important to get this right, so we will balance the need for certainty and urgency by ensuring that any potential changes will not come into effect until the 2021 tax year.

"This gives multiple opportunities for public input, and a general election before any new tax would come into effect.

"To avoid any doubt, no one will be affected by any tax changes arising from the outcomes of the Working Group until 2021. There will be no new taxes or levies introduced in our first term of government beyond those we have already announced."

The move follows Labour taking a hammering from National in the past week over the uncertainty of their plans.