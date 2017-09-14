 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says Labour's U-turn on its tax plan was her decision.

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking with reporters in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says it was her call to change Labour's policy.

"I heard from voters that they wanted that certainty but also wanted me to do my best to turn around the housing crisis.

Labour Finance spokesman Grant Robertson made announced the policy u-turn today.
Source: 1 NEWS

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"It occurred to me we could balance both – it was my call."

The 1 NEWS political editor says the theme of the past few days has not been to Labour's advantage.
Source: 1 NEWS

Read more: Jacinda Ardern reassures NZ that Labour will 'tackle housing crisis' after announcing tax policy U-turn

Ms Adern said although it was her decision to change the tax plan, she did consult her team before it was announced. 

"I'm sticking to our plan. I'm balancing here a sense of urgency with that need for certainty."

Earlier, Finance spokesperson Grant Robertson announced the party won't implement any new form of capital gains tax until after the 2020 election, if elected. 

Speaking to media at Parliament this morning, Mr Robertson said that was no longer on the table.

"We have heard the call for New Zealanders' voices to be heard.

"We will involve the public at every stage of the Working Group, as well as Cabinet and Parliament's consideration of any changes that arise from it.

"We know it is important to get this right, so we will balance the need for certainty and urgency by ensuring that any potential changes will not come into effect until the 2021 tax year.

"This gives multiple opportunities for public input, and a general election before any new tax would come into effect.

"To avoid any doubt, no one will be affected by any tax changes arising from the outcomes of the Working Group until 2021. There will be no new taxes or levies introduced in our first term of government beyond those we have already announced."

The move follows Labour taking a hammering from National in the past week over the uncertainty of their plans.

National yesterday released another biting video titled "Let's tax this', taking aim at Labour's tax strategy.

Related

Election

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Jacinda Ardern stands beside tax policy U-turn: 'We've put a lot of clarity around this issue'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The dog was in the Invercargill City Council’s dog pound.

Graphic video: Council impounded dog shot then stomped on four times by animal control officer

00:58
2
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

3
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:15
4
Days after launching a tax ad that forced Labour into tax backdown, National is at it again.

Watch: National launches NEW Labour attack ad 'let's tax this'

01:37
5
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them


00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

00:55
The Labour leader says her party is balancing "the need for urgency" and giving Kiwis certainty they're asking for.

Watch: 'My call' - Jacinda Ardern takes responsibility for pulling the plug on tax plan

Labour leader does massive flip-flop over concerns they're losing votes over tax clarity.

01:23
The TOP leaders says the 'party vote is the most important vote'.

Watch: Gareth Morgan defiant in face of low TOP poll ratings days out from the election

The latest poll puts TOP well below the 5 per cent threshold to get into Parliament.

02:11
Kaitaia could get funding for a sports centre if Labour win, while National has promised a velodrome upgrade for Whanganui.

Bill English to meet Gisborne farmers, Jacinda Ardern on the West Coast as parties await latest 1 NEWS poll

The results of the latest 1NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will be unveiled this evening.

00:26
The 73-year-old New Zealand star stopped performing over a year ago but has now officially retired.

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa announces retirement from opera singing

The 73 year old star actually stopped performing over a year ago but now she's making it official.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 