Watch: Jacinda Ardern to travel to hospital for birth 'as any other New Zealander would arrive', with Clarke Gayford likely to drive

Jacinda Ardern says she will not be taking a motorcade to hospital when she gives birth, after members of the public wrongly thought Solomon Islands PM Rick Houenipwela's motorcade was transporting her to hospital.

Ms Ardern was in Auckland today in Northcote prior to the electorate's by-election, when she was asked about the confusion, and how she would be travelling to hospital for her baby's birth.

"I believe it was the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands. What I can say is, absolutely I will not be taking a cavalcade [formal procession] to hospital."

"I don't take cavalcades at the best of times."

"I will be arriving as any other New Zealander would arrive."

Partner Clarke Gayford would "more than likely" be driving her to hospital.

Ms Ardern said she was "still trucking along", and that she could be expected to be seen "for a few days, yet".