Watch: Jacinda Ardern told travel schedule is 'tempting fate', will remain in Auckland as due date nears

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she would be "tempting fate" if she was to continue with her usual travel schedule as she may not be in Auckland to give birth as intended.

The PM is due to give birth on Sunday, but will continue to work – if not travel – as hard as ever.
Speaking at her post-Cabinet address in Wellington this afternoon ahead of her due date on Sunday, the PM said she will continue to work as hard as ever but will now head back to Auckland in case the baby comes.

"I wanted to advise you in advance that I will continue to work, but I will base myself in Auckland for the remainder of the week," Ms Ardern said.

The Prime Minister says she wants to be in "vehicular distance" of her chosen hospital, which is believed to be Auckland Hospital.

Ms Ardern said yesterday that she is "desperate to demonstrate that I'm not going to let the country down" when she goes on her "baby break" following the birth.

Despite that, Jacinda Ardern told Q+A’s Corin Dann she wants to demonstrate she can handle both jobs.
"I will stay true to the role that I have, because it's incredibly important to me."

